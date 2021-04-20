Panaracer unveils 2021 limited edition GravelKing colours

Share Facebook

Panaracer has unveiled its 2021 limited edition GravelKing colour tyres.

The single-run, limited edition coloured GravelKing tyres are made with ZSG tyre compound technology, anti-flat casing and 120tpi construction. All GravelKing tyres 32 and up are also tubeless compatible.

For 2021, Panaracer has produced a ‘Pansy’ blue and ‘Flamingo Pink’ tyre for its line-up. Both come with a brown sidewall and will be limited to the 700 x 32 and 700 x 38 sizes only. The colour GravelKing tyres will, however, be available in all three GravelKing tread

patterns: the SS, SK and Slicks.

“These limited edition tyres have garnered a bit of a cult following in the bike scene, and it’s a fun challenge to come out with something different every year,” said Jeff Zell, Panaracer’s global go-to guy. “For 2021, we choose Pansy, because it’s a really beautiful and rich colour that’s also rather unique, and pink, because it has been the number one requested colour by Panaracer fans for a while now.”

Previously produced colours include mustard yellow, purple, sandstone and ivory, military and olive greens, blue and orange. And all but a handful of these tyres have sold out.

“All of our limited edition colours have done really well and sold out quickly,” added Zell. “They are a single-run production, which means we will only make them once and when they sell out, they really are gone. So, get yours before it’s too late.”

