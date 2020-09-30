Panther eBike launches with sub-£1,000 range of integrated battery models

Share Facebook

New electric bike brand Panther eBike has launched with a range of integrated battery models priced under £1,000.

“A huge amount of work, time and development have gone into the brand to date, so I’m really pleased to finally be able to present the new Panther eBike range and to open up e-bikes to all by bringing the point of entry down to something much more affordable than the current market can offer,” said founder Paul Kennard.

“Our Trekker bikes set a new bar for functional electric bikes that serve as a great mode of transport as well as a leisure bike to explore the outdoors, while the Compact bikes are great for those looking for something more nimble and easy to take on the train to commute to and from the office.”

Leading the range are the Trekker and Trekker Hybrid, offering step-through and standard top tube designs in a versatile bike suitable for both on and off-road riding.

Both Trekker bikes feature a removable integrated battery housed in the downtube, with a 36V 250W Bafang rear hub motor offering nine levels of pedal assist. The Trekker is also paired with a Shimano Tourney 7-speed groupset and 26in tyres.

Each Trekker comes with three different battery options, 7.8AH with an average range of 30 miles between charges, 10.4AH providing a range of 40 miles on variable levels power pedal assist use, and 14AH providing up to 90 miles on a full battery.

The Compact City offers a “powerful yet lightweight” 7-speed e-bike and the Compact Sport offers a “different look with shorter mudguards and stealthier look at the same price point”. Both Compact bikes are designed with 50/50 weight distribution to facilitate easy lifting, and both carry a 250W Shengyi rear hub motor offering five levels of power assist, coupled with a concealed 7.8AH battery in the downtube.

Each bike features a technical Kingmeter head unit displaying all ride details as well as battery life, while Tektro mechanical disc brakes give the rider “strong stopping power at their fingertips”. Smart Buchel front and rear lights feature on each bike, connected to the main battery.

“The Trekker and Compact bikes are just the start of the Panther eBike range,” added Kennard, “with a number of new bikes in the pipeline before the end of the year and in 2021, including folding e-bikes and e-cargo bikes, amongst other models. All the while each model will maintain the standards we’ve set across quality and value-for-money.”

All Trekker and Compact bikes are available now for pre-order online at introductory prices, with expected delivery for early spring 2021. The Panther Trekker models start from £799, while Panther Compact models start from £599, with both models free to ship to UK customers.

Panther eBike is open to currently in discussions with private investors. Any interested parties should get in touch with director Paul Kennard on paul@panther-ebike.co.uk.

www.panther-ebike.co.uk

