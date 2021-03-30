Parcours adds new all-road wheelset to range

Share Facebook

Parcours has added a new all-road wheelset to its range, the Parcours Ronde.

Aerodynamically optimised for a 28mm tyre whilst weighing 1,400g, the Ronde wheelset builds upon Parcours #thinkwider rim technology from its Strade wheelset and applies it to a shallower carbon rim depth. This delivers a rim profile that is aerodynamically optimised for a modern, all-road 28mm tyre and provides stability in the ‘most serious’ of conditions, said the brand.

Built with precision-machined alloy hubs and high-grade EZO cartridge bearings to deliver a smooth ride, the wheelset is built up using 24 Sapim CX-Ray spokes front and rear. The rim also has a hooked profile so can be used with either a clincher or tubeless tyre.

Dov Tate, founder of Parcours, said: “Following the success of our Strade wheelset, we set out to apply our #thinkwider rim technology to a shallower rim depth, and the result of this is the Ronde.

“The Ronde sets a new benchmark for all-road performance, blending class-leading aerodynamics with low weight, whilst still being robust enough to handle all types of surface.”

