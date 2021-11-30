Parcours launches Watts for Trees initiative in partnership with Ecologi

Share Facebook

Parcours has launched its ‘Watts for Trees’ initiative in partnership with Ecologi, where it will fund the planting of one tree for every watt saved using its wheelsets.

If the wheelset purchased saves 15W, Parcours will fund the planting of 15 trees via Ecologi. The aim of this initiative is to take steps in the fight against climate change and to enable and encourage more people to get involved with a climate pledge.

With this campaign, Parcours says it hopes to help plant tens of thousands of trees and help fund a wide range of carbon reduction projects. To celebrate the launch of this new scheme, the team at Parcours has already planted 1,000 trees, as well as committing to doubling the number of trees that are planted in December.

Parcours founder Dov Tate said: “I’m thrilled to have signed Parcours up to work with Ecologi, especially at this time of year when waste is at an all-time high. I had the idea to offer to “plant a tree for every watt saved” to help offset some of our carbon footprint and go one step further in our mission to become more sustainable as a company.”

Parcours has already taken a number of steps to reduce its carbon footprint and be as sustainable as possible throughout the supply chain. Spares and accessories are packed plastic-free inside compostable and biodegradable bags, made from vegetable starch. Wheelsets are packed in 100% recyclable cardboard boxes and the tape used to hold the boxes closed is also paper-based and fully recyclable.

Ecologi is an environmental organisation working to take action against the climate crisis by planting trees and enabling individuals to make a positive impact. Its model allows individuals to fund carbon offsetting projects and tree-planting initiatives with a monthly subscription. One of Ecologi’s missions is to be climate positive, which means going beyond carbon neutral and reversing years of carbon damage to the planet.