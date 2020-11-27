Parcours to enter Singapore market with Crank n’ Chain partnership

Share Facebook

British wheel brand Parcours is to enter the Singapore market, working with recently-opened bicycle concept store Crank n’ Chain for local distribution, sales and support.

Crank n’ Chain will be featuring Parcours wheels in its Sentosa Cove store, as well as working to build a B2B offering in the region.

“Singapore has always been at the forefront of cycling technology so it’s a natural market to expand into,” said Dov Tate, founder of Parcours. “Working with Crank n’ Chain will allow us to offer our usual high standards of customer service through a local partner, whilst also helping us to grow our presence in the local market.”

André Schlieker, owner of Crank n’ Chain, added: “We are always searching for ambitious brands – as we are – and try to develop a strong client relationship with our partners. With Parcours, we found the perfect partner to provide high-end products for every client. Our main goal is to show our clients the best options and develop new products with Parcours in the future.”

For more information about the full range of Parcours wheels, visit www.parcours.cc.

