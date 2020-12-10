Parcours unveils 650B Alta gravel wheelset

Share Facebook

Parcours has unveiled the 650B Alta gravel wheelset.

The 650B rim allows the support of wider gravel tyres for ‘greater grip and comfort without sacrificing clearance’, said the brand, and the lower pressure required for 650B tyres also negates the need for the bead hook as on a road wheel, allowing for a ‘lighter, stronger and more aerodynamic’ wheel profile. The Alta 650B is built with a hookless rim.

The wheelset builds Parcours’ aerodynamic profile into a wide carbon rim, to provide the ‘ultimate wheelset for fast all-road fun’.

The Alta 650B has a 35mm rim depth for speed and efficiency, alongside a wide internal rim width of 25mm.

Built with 24 spokes in both the front and rear, the Alta 650B provides a ‘strong and stiff’ base for all-road riding. These are laced to an alloy hub containing high-grade EZO cartridge bearings, fitted for 12mm thru-axles, with adaptor kits available for other standards.

“We’ve launched the new Alta 650B to allow our riders to ride further than they’ve been before,” said Dov Tate, founder of Parcours. “Its versatile nature encompasses the spirit of gravel riding, go anywhere and everywhere and enjoy yourself while you do it!”

Ultra-endurance cyclist Chris Hall added: “Having truly tested out the 700c Alta wheels cycling across Australia and then in Morocco on the Atlas Mountain Race the first thing I said to Dov at Parcours was ‘when’s the 650B option coming?’ It became clear to me that having an offering which allows you to have a much greater volume of tyre for super-technical terrain in countries such as Morocco was a no brainer but also would offer so much versatility to how far you could take your bike on your weekend ride.”

