Partner Content: Get in gear – six things every new road cyclist needs

While road cycling may seem like an expensive hobby on the surface, it really doesn’t have to be if done the right way. We’ve highlighted the top 6 things every new road cyclist truly needs to get started below.

1) Buy the right road bike

While it may seem an obvious necessity, the first thing you’re going to need is a bike. We’d recommend heading up to your local bike shop and having a chat to the expert staff on hand to help with choosing the right bike that suits you and your needs perfectly. Most likely they’re also road cyclists just like you and would be happy to pass on any local wisdom around which type of bike fits the roads or terrain in your area.

2) Learn how to fix a puncture

Make sure you know at least the bare minimum when it comes to basic bike maintenance. The most obvious thing you should know how to do is to fix a punctured tyre. There’s nothing worse than having to push your bike home for miles because you’re simply unprepared. Your local bike shop can once again help you here before you leave with a bike, or simply jump on YouTube when you get home to learn.

3) Get some extra gear

Here’s a quick list of extra gear you’re going to want to consider buying. Once again this is entirely dependent on budget and how serious you’re looking to get:

– Helmet

– Glasses

– Gloves

– Padded lycra

– Pump and repair kit

4) Get the most comfortable bike seat

This one is often overlooked by new cyclists, but stop and think about it for a second. You’re going to be sitting on your seat for possibly hours at a time, so you need to make sure it’s comfortable and suited perfectly to your shape. Padded bike shorts can only do so much, so take the time to test and work out which seat setup works best for you.

5) Avoid breathing pure exhaust

If you’re a city dweller, you can certainly empathise with the need to cover your face from time to time. Sitting in traffic and breathing the fumes certainly isn’t good for your health and while not perfect, any bit of protection to keep you from tasting pure soot is better than nothing.

Choosing the perfect biker bandana from Hoo-Rag is a good place to start, but the possibilities here are endless and entirely down to personal choice and budget when you’re out and about on the road.

6) Eat and drink properly while on the bike

While the idea of getting a nice coffee and brunch at your local cafe is appealing, you’re really going to need to think about eating as you go to stay safe and healthy while on the road. Pack an assortment of energy bars, simple fruits and of course your water bottle before you head out on any ride. Every time your energy reserves start to get a little low, reach into your side pocket and top yourself up.