Passoni to auction limited edition 2020 Fidia Milano-Sanremo for charity

Passoni has launched a charity auction of a new limited edition 2020 Fidia Milano-Sanremo bike.

The auction, which runs throughout April, is looking to raise over £20,000 for CESVI.

The donation will help them purchase equipment for the intensive care unit of Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo and support vulnerable over 65s in the Bergamo and Milan regions.

Monica Lucarelli, CEO of Passoni, said: “At our Atelier in Milano we have tried our best to keep production going but had to shut down operations a couple of weeks ago; clearly the impact to our business will not be insignificant.

“Nevertheless as a Benefit Company, at Passoni, we take our role in the community very seriously and our sustainable and charitable approach to how we do business will continue being the foundation of our ethos.”

The Limited Edition 2020 Passoni Fidia Milano-Sanremo features a custom carbon-titanium frame, a Columbus Futura carbon fork and Campagnolo’s Super Record 12s groupset paired with a THM x Passoni Clavicula SE 52/36 Carbon-Ti X-CarboRing chainset.

A carbon cockpit combines a THM x Passoni Tibia stem with a THM x Passoni Ulna handlebar, and the build has a set of Passoni P42CC carbon wheels equipped with Vittoria Corsa TLR tyres. The bike is completed with a Passoni titanium seatpost and Selle Italia SLR Tekno Passoni edition saddle.

The online auction is live and can be viewed here.