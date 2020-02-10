Paul and Sandra Corcoran celebrate owning Pennine Cycles for 20 years this month

Bradford bike shop owners Paul and Sandra Corcoran are celebrating owning their business, Pennine Cycles, for 20 years this month.

February is the 20th anniversary for the couple who bought the business after the previous owner and founder of Pennine Cycles, Johnny Mapplebeck, retired and emigrated to Canada when he was 80 years old.

Paul Corcoran, who at the time, managed the bike shop, became the owner along with his then-fiancée, Sandra. Pennine Cycles, also known as Whitaker and Mapplebeck Cycles, was established in 1946 and has been located at its current site on Thornton Road for the last 25 years.

“It’s hard to believe 2020 is our 20th anniversary, lots has happened in this time but also it still seems like yesterday when we were handed over the keys,” said Paul Corcoran.

He continued: “The cycling industry has changed dramatically over the years, especially with online shopping, but we have also seen lots of customers return to us as they want more personal service and to benefit from our expertise.”

To celebrate this anniversary, the couple held a celebration day last Saturday to thank their customers. Sandra Corcoran said: “We are thankful for all of our customers from around the world who continue to support us.

“Although I never expected to own a bike shop, it’s one of the best things we’ve ever done. We’ve got so many amazing memories from the past 20 years and we’re also looking forward to the future.

“This year, we intend to add on e-commerce to our website with our own range of products.”