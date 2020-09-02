Paul Lange & Co to distribute BikeParka in Germany

Share Facebook

BikeParka is now being distributed in Germany by Paul Lange & Co.

“Renowned for its practical, robust, modern design, which protects bicycles from the elements all year-round, the BikeParka appeals to just about any cyclist and is looking forward to keeping bikes of all shapes and sizes across Europe snug, dry and clean,” said a statement.

“With over ten years of experience in the bicycle industry, BikeParka knows what cyclists need: a well-designed product, made from resistant materials, and built to last – tough protection that’s also lightweight. Designed to cover a wide range of bikes, each BikeParka comes in a handy Stuff Sac for convenient storage when it’s not in use.”

All BikeParka covers are waterproof (up to 2,000mm), and made of UV-resistant and tear-resistant Ripstop material. Other features include sealed seams and strong elastic with toggle-fit adjustments at the top and bottom.

The models in the range include the Stash, Urban and the XL. Colour lines for all three models are camouflage, black, blue, grey or green. RRP prices start at €39.35.

New models are coming soon to fit a range of cargo bikes.

