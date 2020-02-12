Pearson launches gravel series to raise awareness of mental health

Pearson Cycles will be hosting a series of four gravel rides to highlight the mental health benefits of riding a bike.

Taking place in each season of the year, the Inside Out series will give people the chance to “steer away from busy roads and get back to nature”. The four rides will take place across spring, summer, autumn and winter and will take in some of London and Surrey’s hidden countryside.

Pearson has chosen to support two charities as they work to smash the taboo around mental health and improve awareness. Action for Happiness (AFH) and The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) will benefit from 100% of the ticket cost of the Inside Out rides.

Will Pearson of Pearson Cycles said: “The route promises to introduce even the most experienced navigators to a ride which spans lesser-known paths and tracks across south west London. Gravel riding allows cyclists to immerse themselves in the natural environment and provides great headspace as well as a wealth of comradery between fellow riders.

“Cycling really can boost people’s mental health which is why we have chosen to support Action for Happiness and the Mental Health Foundation – we are looking forward to raising money and awareness for their work over the next decade.”

“We are delighted that Pearson has chosen to support our charity as cycling is great for our mental wellbeing,” said Dr Mark Williamson, CEO of Action for Happiness. “Getting active, spending time in nature, connecting with others, trying new things and having a sense of purpose are all proven ways to be happier. Gravel riding offers all of these potential benefits and more.”

Mark Rowland, chief executive of the Mental Health Foundation, added: “I know physical activity is hugely important for my mental health and we know that it’s vital whether we’re keeping ourselves mentally fit or helping build recovery from mental health problems. We’re delighted that Pearson has created this event series and proud to have the support of Pearson and the riders joining in so that we can reach more people with evidence-based content to improve their mental health.”

The first ride is on 21st March and will take in a 52km route, starting and finishing at Pearson’s Sheen store, where riders will have coffee and finish-line refreshments from Signal Brewery. Sportive Breaks will be providing the logistics for the series, with Wahoo Fitness offering up a number of GPS units.

Inside Out dates:

– 21st March – AFH

– 20th May (Mental Health Week UK) – MHF

– 12th Sep – AFH

– 14th Nov – MHF

Entries cost £20 per ride with all money raised going to the charities. More details are available at www.pearson1860.com/pearson-inside-out-gravel-series-2020/.