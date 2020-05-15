Pearson launches new spring/summer range

Share Facebook

Pearson has launched its new spring/summer range with the help of artist Greg Coulton.

A finalist in 2019’s Illustrator of the Year, Coulton has created a design which “keenly nods to the brand’s unrivalled history and celebrates its evolution”. His illustration, entitled ‘Sheen’ has been adapted and applied to the new lightweight road jersey and base layers.

Working alongside the master of design Simon Huntsman (Rapha ex-head R&D) and sustainability expert Chris Vandrill (Finisterre), the focus has been to maintain design quality, comfort and durability to continue the brand’s sustainability drive, but also to present something “very different from anything seen on the market before”.

Using fully recycled polyester and elastane, the Greg Coulton x Pearson lightweight jersey and base layer are part of a wider summer range comprised of sustainable fabrics which include merino sport wool jerseys, bib shorts, road windproof gilets, urban shorts, and unique to gravel riding, a hardwearing adventure jersey and ‘modesty’ shorts.

Will Pearson, the fifth generation of Pearson, said: “Using Greg’s illustration on our road jersey shows the amazing history this part of London has enjoyed and we felt it was a perfect way to show our love of cycling and our affinity with where our

brand has evolved.

“However, it’s vital that we also look to the future, these items are our most advanced and sustainable yet. While focusing on using natural or recycled fabrics, we’ve created eight new products that have little to no impact on the environment, whilst improving garment life and managing to uphold the Pearson quality for design, comfort and durability.”

The road sport wool mid-weight jersey is merino-blended and heavier weight for use with or without a base layer, using a polyester mix to retain shape and durability. The road bib shorts are made from fully recycled polyester and the ‘PhD’ (Pearson House Design) insert is specifically designed to offer the comfort required to enable all-day riding.

Meanwhile, the windproof gilet uses the same fabric as the insulated ‘Test Your Mettle’ jacket, with 70% recycled polyester and 30% mechanical stretch. It includes a rear zipped security pocket and silicone gripper to stop it riding up. The lightweight urban ‘Kick Back’ shorts have been designed to stretch for free movement during city rides.

The range is completed with a new adventure jersey and bib shorts. The jersey is made from a woven, four-way stretch fabric and its ripstop construction, which offers abrasion resistance, with additional elasticated mesh ‘poacher pockets’ positioned on the sides.

The bib shorts feature a recycled outer, also made from a ripstop high four-way stretch polyester. For maximum adventure, the legs feature stretch cargo pockets to secure extra supplies and the bib section is made from recycled elastane, for comfort and stretch.

The collection can be bought via Pearson’s website or in the Sheen store.