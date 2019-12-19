Pearson launches two new models

Pearson has added to its road and adventure collections of bikes and associated clothing, with the launch of two new models.

Hammerandtongs is an agile road bike, while Off Grid is custom-built to tackle the “toughest” gravel paths – while remaining “smooth and manoeuvrable” on tarmac.

Will Pearson, the fifth generation of Pearson, said: “We’re proud of our history, but are equally proud of our innovation – and these bikes represent both. Hammerandtongs and Off Grid have been set up for optimum performance levels thanks to our precision fitting technology and expertise.”

Hammerandtongs is a carbon all-rounder and is available in two distinct designs – Pearson gloss blue-black and gloss black on matt black. It comes with a choice of Shimano 105, Ultegra mechanical, or Ultegra Di2 electronic gearing.

The range also offers two wheelsets – DCR 50mm deep alloy and the Hoopdriver Cut and Thrust carbon, which are both designed to provide speed, stiffness, stability and comfort.

Off Grid is available in matt orange on matt deep blue and matt olive on matt black.

Riders can choose between three groupsets – GRX 600, GRX 800 mechanical, GRX 810 electronic – and two wheelsets – DCR 30mm deep alloy, Hoopdriver Bump and Grind carbon.

The collections can be bought online or in the Sheen store.