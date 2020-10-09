Pearson moves all operations to Sheen, Balfe’s Bikes now occupying Sutton site

Share Facebook

Pearson has moved all operations to its Sheen store in west London, after more than a century and a half in Sutton.

Supported by its expanding online store, pearson1860.com, this will allow the company to focus on its own high-performance bikes and clothing, it said, as well as premium bike fitting and servicing.

“Our Sutton store holds the honour of being the oldest bike shop in the world, located on the site of the blacksmith’s forge established by our great great grandfather, Tom Pearson, in 1860,” said a statement from Will Pearson. “Pearson would like to thank the countless loyal customers who have passed through our doors in those 160 years.

“Guy and I depart with many happy memories, from childhood to present day, enjoying many friendships and experiences en route. It has been a privilege to have been a part of the community for so long.”

Balfe’s Bikes is now taking over occupancy of the Sutton store, with all the existing staff still fully employed.

“Balfe’s is a business we have known and trusted for many years, and we share the same values of good old fashioned customer service,” the statement continued. “What’s more, customers will recognise some familiar faces, as the staff will be staying on, continuing to provide the highest levels of service.

“Thanks again for your valued custom, we hope to see you again one day.”

