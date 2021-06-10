Peaty’s adds LinkLube All-Weather Premium to line-up

Share Facebook

Peaty’s has added the LinkLube All-Weather Premium to its product line-up.

It is designed for long rides in mixed weather conditions and uses the same scientific approach as the brand’s LinkLube All-Weather. According to the brand, the LinkLube Premium penetrates deep inside the chain and replaces moisture, grit and grime with a long-lasting blend of oils, waxes and non-toxic nanoparticles.

All-Weather Premium has been ridden over thousands of miles of testing and development over the last couple of years by riders and product testers, said Peaty’s, and over these miles of real-world testing, it lasted on average 30% longer in the same conditions as the standard All-Weather LinkLube.

Through the first wave of lockdown, paralympic gold medallist Steve Bate was using the latest formulation back-to-back comparing it to Peaty’s standard LinkLube All-Weather. During his 1,000-mile turbo trainer ride over ten days, the results showed that All-Weather Premium lasted 500 miles before wearing out, and in comparison, LinkLube All-Weather standard lasted 380 miles in the same, controlled conditions.

The LinkLube All-Weather Premium is available now in 60ml (RRP £9.99) and 120ml (RRP £15.99).

To order, please contact your area sales representative or the Silverfish sales team on Sales@silverfish-uk.com/01752 843882 for further details.

