Peaty’s adds LinkLube Wet to product line-up

Peaty’s has added the LinkLube Wet to its product line-up.

LinkLube Wet Weather chain lube is a readily biodegradable blend of oils, waxes and powerful corrosion inhibitors that will give riders a ‘super smooth, hyper-durable, quiet running chain in the wettest, filthiest riding conditions’.

“Born out of the gruelling requirements of Enduro World Series (EWS) races, riders often need to ride all day in the wettest, filthiest conditions,” said a statement. “We’ve designed LinkLube Wet to cope with these demands and more – easily lasting a full day riding in any condition whilst not turning to thick, impossible to clean, gunk which wet lubes are renowned for.”

LinkLube Wet is a higher viscosity blend of waxes and oils with a higher concentration of waxes and corrosion inhibitors compared to LinkLube All-Weather. The high wax concentration makes LinkLube Wet ‘much quieter and smoother running’, said Peaty’s, whilst also lasting longer than LinkLube All-Weather on long rides in the wettest conditions.

Developed over three years, LinkLube Wet has been ‘battered and beaten into shape’ by EWS, XC, road and cyclocross riders through a process of prototype, test, critique, improve, repeat. Outside of racing, many test rides were conducted using e-bikes where chains are under extreme levels of torque for long periods of time.

It is available now in 15ml (RRP £2.99/€3.49), 60ml (RRP £7.99/€9.99) and 120ml (RRP £11.99/€13.99). Peaty’s is distributed exclusively in the UK and Ireland by Silverfish UK and products are available to order now from www.silverfish-uk.com. Retailers interested in becoming a stockist should contact their area sales rep, call the sales team on 01752 843882 or email sales@silverfish-uk.com.

