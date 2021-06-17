Peaty’s introduces new range of biodegradable greases

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Peaty’s has introduced its new range of readily biodegradable greases.

Peaty’s Bicycle Assembly Grease

Peaty’s Bicycle Assembly Grease uses the latest generation of base oils and additives to provide long-lasting, low friction performance under extreme loads. Meeting the Ultimate Biodegradability OECD test 301B, Peaty’s Assembly Grease has a high resistance to water washout, anti-corrosion properties and adhesion to metallic parts, while remaining compatible with most other conventional greases.

Adhesion to metallic parts?

“The number one requirement for a grease is that it lubricates really well,” said a statement. “In order for it to lubricate really well, a good grease needs molecules which flow over each other easily (less drag) and coat the metal surface thoroughly and evenly, to prevent metal on metal contact (which results in parts wearing out).

“In nerd talk, our base oils have been formulated using synthetic esters with a marked polarity. Ok, who’s Ester and why is she in your oil?! Ester isn’t a woman, it’s a variant of synthetic oil! Esters are more expensive than straight synthetic oils because the ingredients all have to be collected from natural sources and then synthesized in much smaller quantities than regular synthetic oil.

“The number one reason to use ester oil is how well it bonds to surfaces. Ester oil has an electrochemical bond because the ester molecule is polar, sort of like a fridge magnet. It is attracted to metal and sticks like Peaty’s hand to a fresh cool pint of Yorkshire ale. Also, because of this electrochemical charge, the grease naturally distributes itself evenly over a surface since each molecule will repel away from each other – like trying to push two positive ends of a magnet together.”

Key features:

– Keeps your bike running quieter and smoother for longer

– Long-lasting lubrication under extreme loads

– Anti-corrosion protection

– High resistance to water washout

– Readily Biodegradable – meets Ultimate Biodegradability – OECD 301 B

– 100% Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) tubes

– M15 threaded cap

– RRP £9.99

Peaty’s Bicycle Assembly Grease is compatible with all oils of a mineral or synthetic nature except for PAG (Polyalkylene Glycol) based products. Ultimate Biodegradability – OECD 301 B is the ability of a product to be transformed into a simple element by living organisms. The OECD 301B standard replaces the obsolete CEC standard (primary biodegradability).

Peaty’s Speed Grease

Peaty’s Speed Grease runs 2.5 times faster than its assembly grease, whilst still providing long-lasting performance under extreme loads. Meeting the Ultimate Biodegradability OECD test 301B, the Speed Grease has a high resistance to water washout, anti-corrosion properties and adhesion to metallic parts while remaining compatible with most other conventional greases.

Key features:

– For use in race wheel bearings, bottom brackets and other

– Fast-moving parts

– Long-lasting lubrication under extreme loads

– Anti-corrosion protection

– High resistance to water washout

– Readily Biodegradable – meets Ultimate Biodegradability – OECD 301 B

– 100% Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) tubes

– M15 threaded cap

– RRP £9.99

Peaty’s Speed Grease is compatible with all oils of a mineral or synthetic nature except for PAG (Polyalkylene Glycol) based products.

Peaty’s Carbon Assembly Paste

Ideal for use on carbon fibre handlebars, stems and seat posts, the Carbon Assembly Paste is a specially formulated blend of highly refined natural oils and ultra-fine non-slip pumice particles, designed to eliminate slip between carbon fibre components. Gripper paste increases the friction between carbon fibre components and their mating surfaces, reducing the torque required to clamp them. Peaty’s non-toxic formula is also resistant to detergents and washout, it said.

Key features:

– For use on carbon fibre handlebars, stems and seat posts

– Eliminates slip on clamped parts and prevents seizing

– Made of renewable, natural oils and pumice particles

– Readily biodegradable

– 100% Post Consumer Recycled (PCR) tubes

– M15 threaded cap

– RRP £9.99

All of Peaty’s tubes are made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic. The recycling process is performed according to EU Reach standards using waste LDPE plastic from used plastic shopping bags and food films.

Peaty’s greases and the full Peaty’s range of cleaning, maintenance and tubeless products are distributed exclusively in the UK and Ireland by Silverfish UK. Retailers interested in becoming a Peaty’s stockist should contact their area sales rep or contact sales@silverfish-uk.com or call 01752 843882.

Read the June issue of BikeBiz below: