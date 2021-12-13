Peaty’s launches new Bicycle Brush Set

Share Facebook

Peaty’s has launched its new Bicycle Brush Set, including the Bog Brush, the Detail Brush, the Drivetrain Brush and the Tyre Brush.

The brush range was designed from the ground up to “overcome all of the issues and frustrations we riders currently experience from all of the similar products already available”. The result, the brand says, is a set of brushes “with unique features and materials that make cleaning your bike an absolute joy”.

Peaty’s says its mission is to make high performing products that are as user-friendly and environmentally conscious as possible, without compromising performance. Its aim was to produce brushes made from 100% natural materials with the same performance and durability as plastic, and that the process of sourcing was with the correct FSC certified production partner.

Initially available as a Brush Set, the brushes will be available individually in January 2022. The set includes one Bog Brush, one Detail Brush, one Drivetrain Brush and one Tyre Brush, RRP £32.99.

The Bog Brush

Key features:

– 360-degree bristles for all-over cleaning (no clattering)

– Cylindrical handle made from waxed beechwood

– Long bristles with flagged ends

– RRP £12.99

The Detail Brush

Key features:

– Thin cylindrical shaped for hard to reach areas

– Crimped medium-density bristles made from post-consumer recycled material

– Unique soft cotton tip and plastic coated wire core to prevent scratching

– Ideal for use on suspension linkages, pedals, seat rails, hubs and spokes

– RRP £8.99

The Drivetrain Brush

Key features

– Angled brush head for improved ergonomics

– Lower centre with stiffer bristles provides a channel for the chain to sit into

– Softer and longer outer bristles for cleaning the sides of the chain

– Chisel cut handle end to remove gunk from jockey wheels

– RRP £8.99

The Tyre Brush

Key features:

– Durable, stiff bristles

– Stepped height bristles help wrap around the tyre and maximise surface contact bristles run

– Bristles run 90 degrees to the handle for ease of cleaning

– RRP £8.99

Peaty’s brushes and the full Peaty’s range of cleaning, maintenance and tubeless products are distributed exclusively in the UK and Ireland by Silverfish UK.

Retailers interested in becoming a Peaty’s stockist should contact their area sales rep or sales@silverfish-uk.com, or call 01752 843882.