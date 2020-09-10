Peaty’s launches new MK2 tubeless valves

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Peaty’s has launched its new MK2 tubeless valves.

The new valves feature a “world-first” integrated spoke keycap and unique, four-way X-cut base for tyre insert compatibility. They are available in two length options and 11 Chris King colours.

“Starting with a premium 7075 aluminium core and backed by Peaty’s Valves for Life warranty, the MK2 valves are designed to be durable and work perfectly with carbon or aluminium wheels improving performance and limiting leaks,” said a statement. “A smoked black valve core maintains your bike’s high-end looks before being topped with aluminium valve caps which incorporate both a valve core removal tool and a spoke key, so they’re always on hand should you need to carry any mid-ride adjustments.”

With the addition of a new four-way X-cut base, the MK2 valves are compatible with tyre inserts and maintain airflow and sealant movement when inflating your tyres. The channelled base helps the flow of air and sealant into the tyre’s casing, even when the insert is pushed up against the bottom on the valve, Peaty’s said, resulting in an easier and improved set-up. If the MK2 valves are broken, Peaty’s said it will replace the part free of charge.

The MK2 tubeless valves are used by the Santa Cruz Syndicate team, Canyon Collective FMB and the Canyon/DHB/Soreen road team.

Features:

– 11 Chris King colours

– Functional valve caps – an integrated spoke keycap (for standard 3.4mm spoke nipples) and integrated valve core remover for easy sealant application

– Tyre insert compatible – four-way X-cut base aids air and sealant flow

– Smoke black valve cores

– Valves for Life warranty

– 7075 aluminium construction

– Chunky, flat-sided lock ring for easy, no-tool, tightening

– Fits most road, gravel and MTB tubeless rims

– Lengths: 42mm and 60mm

– SRP: £24.99

Peaty’s X Chris King MK2 tubeless valves, as well as the full Peaty’s range, are available to order now from www.Silverfish-UK.com.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Silverfish has been appointed as exclusive UK and Ireland distributor for Peaty’s.

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: