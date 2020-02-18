Peaty’s to sponsor Santa Cruz Syndicate for 2020 season

Share Facebook

Peaty’s has announced its sponsorship programme for the 2020 season.

It includes teams and athletes from the Santa Cruz Syndicate, Canyon Collective FMD, Canyon/DHB/Soreen Road team and the Norwegian Viking Brage Vestavik, alongside Matt Roe, Becci Skelton, Fergus Ryan, Mark Beaumont and Paralympic gold medalist Steve Bate.

Peaty’s will become the official supplier of tyre and wheel care products to the Santa Cruz Syndicate team, consisting of Greg Minnaar, Loris Vergier and Luca Shaw.

“Obviously I have been connected to the Syndicate for much of my career, 14 years to be exact,” said Steve Peat, head coach to the Santa Cruz Syndicate team. “So, for us at Peaty’s to be able to give back to the Syndicate is hugely rewarding for me.

“I have great personal relationships with Greg, Luca, Loris and all the staff and I’m pretty excited what the guys will achieve this year. It’s a huge bonus we are able to support them with Peaty’s tyre and wheel care products.

Also new to Peaty’s for the 2020 downhill season is the newly formed Canyon Collective FMD team of Tahnee Seagrave, Kaos Seagrave and Dennis Luffman.

“For the 2020 season we’ve got a wide range of riders and teams from Downhill World Cup winners to the most high-profile UK Continental Road bike team in Canyon/DHB/Soreen, to Darkfest shredders like Brage Vestavik,” Peat said.

“We’re more than happy to support these riders with our product range as we continue to build our brand around the world. It’s going to be an exciting year all round.”