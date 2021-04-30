Pedal cycle traffic increases by 45.7% in 2020

Share Facebook

Pedal cycles travelled five billion miles on Great Britain’s roads in 2020, 45.7% further than in the previous year, according to statistics from the Department for Transport.

This is the highest level of cycling on the public highway since the 1960s, the DfT said. Pedal cycle traffic saw its highest monthly levels in 2020 during April and May, following lockdown measures legally coming into force on 23rd March 2020.

Pedal cycle traffic for April and May 2020 was 73% and 75% higher than their levels in the equivalent months in 2019, respectively. 2020 monthly cycling levels remained above the equivalent 2019 figures until October.

All road types saw an increase in pedal cycle traffic between 2019 and 2020, with traffic on minor roads seeing the biggest increase, 51.8%, and traffic on ‘A’ roads increasing by 18.8%.

2020 also saw a decrease in car traffic by 24.7% from 2019 levels. The figure of 209.6 billion vehicle miles is the lowest annual estimate of car traffic in the last 29 years, the DfT said.

The full report can be viewed here.