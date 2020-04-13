Pegasus launches new website

Share Facebook

Pegasus Bikes has launched a new website.

The new and improved site features product pages and simple click-to-brick shopping of the latest models, including the recently announced 2020 Premio Cross and Premio Speed.

The new website has been designed as a ‘one-stop-shop’ for all leisure e-trekking bike needs, including e-bikes and gear. The website offers a crossover purchase model that allows riders to support their local bike shops and purchase online through Pegasus. Customers are able to pick up their fully assembled bikes at their local shop, with the idea of delivering greater visibility for both Pegasus and its local dealers.

“We are thrilled to continue establishing the Pegasus brand and provide riders with bikes that make them happy while catering to a variety of lifestyles from the leisurely rider to the everyday commuter.” said Adam Anderson, marketing and sales for Pegasus USA. “The new website model makes purchasing even easier and provides a distinct platform to obtain the latest press announcements from the brand.”