Pendle Bike Racks reports sales surge of trike racks

Pendle Bike Racks has reported a surge in sales of its trike racks, as people of all ages and abilities across the UK take to cycling on three wheels.

Sales of its wheel support trike rack are up by a third on last year, with trikes proving increasingly popular with ‘born again cyclists’, many of whom are using them to overcome impaired balance or physical limitations that can make cycling on two wheels more difficult.

Chris Smith, MD of Pendle Bike Racks, said: “We’re delighted that Britain’s love affair with cycling is showing no signs of slowing after lockdown. Whatever their age or existing medical conditions, it’s heart-warming to see our customers reaping the physical and mental health benefits that cycling offers.

“Trikes give more confidence to people who may have steered away from cycling on two wheels for many years – perhaps even for decades. We’re receiving enquiries from people from all walks of life, from recovering stroke victims to mature cyclists who want to revisit the freedoms of their youth and explore the beautiful British countryside with their families.

“We were ahead of the curve in predicting an increase in trike popularity and we’re now the go to brand for racks and trailers of this type in the UK. Our friendly team is well-placed to advise on the best products and we also offer demonstration videos to show how easy our trike racks are to load.”

Established in 1987, Pendle Bike Racks is a British manufacturer of high-quality racks, trailers and accessories.For more information, visit www.pbr.co.uk.

