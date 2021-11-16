Performance through design: MAAP launches new Pro Bib 2.0

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MAAP has launched the new Pro Bib 2.0, its ‘most technologically advanced bib short to date’.

Crafted with a lightweight 3D aero structured finish to deliver a firm compressive fit, the Pro Bib 2.0 is constructed with reshaped ergonomic panels, contoured to move and flow with a body in motion. Raw cut knitted fabric minimises pressure and maximises comfort while all critical seams have been flatlock stitched to prevent abrasion.

The bib shorts feature the signature ergonomically engineered thermo moulded chamois and an antimicrobial microfibre top liner with laser-cut perforations for breathability. UPF50+ provides UV protection for long days in the saddle, paired with reflective branding to ensure visibility.

“We’ve invested heavily in R&D for Pro Bib 2.0,” said Jarrad Lory Smith, MAAP co-founder. “Your bib shorts are the foundation of your kit. If you’re not comfortable, you’re going to struggle on the bike.

“We’ve elevated the technical functions in these bib shorts with supportive compression that will aid with blood flow and recovery – two very important benefits for cyclists, no matter which level of performance you’re at.”

Features:

– Ultimate lightweight construction utilising highly breathable and quick drying compression fabrics

– 4-way stretch compression fabric enhances blood flow and recovery during efforts

– Unique woven structure of fabric reduces drag while enhancing aerodynamic airflow

– High abrasion resistance and anti-pilling function

– UV protection UPF 50+

– Men’s: Utilises MAAP’s Proprietary 3D Thermo Moulded multi (3 layer) density chamois – OEKO-TEX certified

– Women’s: Women’s specific Elastic Interface developed dual density thermo moulded chamois – OEKO-TEX certified

– Ergonomically engineered chamois has laser-cut perforations for breathability and antimicrobial microfibre top liner

– Reshaped, ergonomic leg panels engineered for optimal stretch, recovery and shape retention

– All critical seams are flatlock stitched to eliminate abrasion

– No inner leg seam eliminates saddle contact and pressure points occurring

– Raw cut front top edge of bib creates a seamless fit

– High airflow back mesh panel for ultimate breathability

– Reflective branding and back leg tabs

– Custom printed silicone hem gripper

– Suspender and hems elastics are OEKO-TEX certified

– All fabrications are Italian made and OEKO-TEX certified