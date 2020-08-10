Perry eHopper electric folding bike launches in UK

Share Facebook

The Perry eHopper has launched in the UK as part of Perry Electric Transport Solutions (PETS).

The new electric folding bike will be sold directly to consumers from Plymouth.

Andy Perry, owner of NRG4 Cycling and Perry Electric Transport Solutions (PETS), said: “The Perry eHopper is the first step in a journey to provide multiple electrical transport solutions that can be purchased directly from us.”

The Perry eHopper has a 250-watt motor and five levels of assistance. It weighs 14kg, has a battery life of 50km and comes in three different colours: Cobalt Black, Ruby Red and Sapphire Blue.

James Smith, global sales manager, added: “The bike is agile, responsive and here in the UK right now. Where other brands are struggling with stock, we are able to fulfil customers needs.”

