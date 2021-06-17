Perry eHopper to be showcased at Situ Live’s Westfield venue

Share Facebook

Experiential retail destination Situ Live has partnered with small business support provider Enterprise Nation to give emerging brands an opportunity to showcase their products in its Westfield London venue this September.

Situ Live typically charges brands a subscription fee to showcase their products or services in-store and online, but to help shine a light on UK start-ups, it has partnered with Enterprise Nation to offer four businesses free product residences up to one year.

Following a virtual pitching day, the Perry eHopper was selected for the one-year residency. Weighing 14kg, the eHopper assists riding up to 15mph with a 250W brushless geared DC motor. It has a 50km range and can be folded in under ten seconds.

“We are just so humbled that we have been given this opportunity to talk about the Perry brand,” said Perry eHopper’s global sales and marketing manager James Smith. “It really is the leg up, the shoulder to lean on that everyone looks for. We want to share our message to like-minded people and try to encourage a responsible approach to commuting.”

Warren Richmond, CEO of Situ Live, said: “The fact we received over 500 applications shows how needed this initiative is. There is currently nowhere else on the high street that helps entrepreneurs drive product engagement and consideration in a cost-effective way.”

Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation, added: “We are seeing a new era in experiential retail being developed. This is a wonderful initiative to help small online retail brands understand the modern high street and develop a new retail model with elements of on and offline sales.”

Runners up included La Pochette, Innermost and Finding Roots, who will each receive product residencies up to three months. All the winning products will be featured at Situ Live’s Westfield venue launching this September, alongside a collection of brands including Maserati, Oculus, Fitbit, Lutron and more.

