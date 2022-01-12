Personal safety app Busby rebrands to Flare

Share Facebook

The creators of Busby have officially rebranded to Flare, with the aim of making the brand more internationally recognisable.

The change to Flare better reflects the aim and mission of providing life-saving technology to everyone, said the brand, anywhere in the world.

“Commonly known as a safety device to help attract attention and assistance, the use of a flare is synonymous with what the app offers,” said a statement. “Due to a flare being easily recognisable, changing the brand name from Busby to Flare enables us to continue to evolve, making technology accessible to everyone. As Flare continues to rapidly expand, rebranding helps to represent a growing and diverse audience with users across the globe.”

“Those that have used Busby version 1.0 will be aware that we grew through the use of cycling and other road activities. Yet, we quickly realised that our technology can be used for such a wide range and variety of activities. Not only do people want to feel safe and protected whilst out on the road, but in general. Whether that’s out having fun with friends and family or on a travelling adventure to a remote destination, Flare has you protected.”

With users in over 129 countries, the goal is to increase the user base, continuing the brand’s growth since its launch in 2019. Rebranding to Flare provides the ability to reach a larger audience, said the brand, whilst the name aligns with the features of the app.

James Duffy, co-founder and chief operations officer, said: “We want to make Flare as widely used as possible by integrating it into partner apps across the world. We want people to think or know of Flare as ‘the technology for protection’.”

Last month, the brand was ranked number four in the BusinessCloud TransportTech 50, a list of the most innovative transport technology creators for 2021. Download the free app here.