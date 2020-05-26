‘Phenomenal usage’ sees Just Eat Cycles’ users double

Share Facebook

Just Eat Cycles has reported a “phenomenal” increase in usage of its hire scheme.

May has brought the Edinburgh-based firm’s busiest month to date, with its number of users doubling to 6,400. It also set a record last Wednesday with a total of 1,589 trips taken by over 1,100 riders. Just Eat anticipates it will surpass the 200,000 mark for the calendar year by Christmas.

General manager Alex Macdonald told the Scotsman: “We are extremely encouraged that around 25% of all of our trips over the last few weeks have been from key worker stations, including the Western General Hospital and Edinburgh Royal infirmary.

“We have been ensuring all bikes leave our depot with touchpoints properly sanitised. All drivers are wearing appropriate PPE to protect themselves and others. We continue to rely on customers to use the bikes responsibly.”

Council transport convener Lesley Macinnes added: “It is clear there has been a significant change in travel habits over recent weeks, as these figures demonstrate. We’ve seen a real and welcome surge in cycling, both through the city’s cycle hire scheme and in those who own or have decided to buy bikes.

“What we need to do now is harness this enthusiasm by putting in place infrastructure that helps people feel safe to cycle as restrictions are eased and road traffic increases. More decisions by individuals to cycle, walk and wheel as we move through the different stages of lockdown easing will help to offset the negative impacts of congestion and air pollution as some people return to using their cars.”