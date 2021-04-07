Phil Foden rides Knaap courtesy of Manchester Bike Hire

Share Facebook

Manchester City and England midfielder Phil Foden has become the latest to join the Knaap Club, courtesy of local bike store Manchester Bike Hire.

“We are huge local football fans and to be able to help deliver the Knaap Bike to Phil Foden is a real honour,” said Manchester Bike Hire owner Chris Leakey. “We’ve received great feedback on the bike since its launch and are looking forward to seeing Phil and customers alike riding it on the streets of Manchester.”

Knaap founder Robin Cats added: “We are huge fans of Phil and his skills on the pitch so it’s great to see him on our Knaap Bike. I hope he gets as much enjoyment from the bike as we do from watching him play.”

The brand now has over 140 independent partner dealers across the country, with distributor JDM Products set to open a 100,000 sq. ft. distribution facility in Milton Keynes on 12th April. To find out more about Knaap, which won Innovation from a Newcomer at last year’s BikeBiz Awards, check out BikeBiz’s feature here.

If you’re interested in becoming a UK Knaap retail partner, please contact Steven May at smay@jdmproducts.com or 07546 931642.

