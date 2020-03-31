Philly Bike Expo partners with SRAM and BikeFlights for 2020 framebuilder inclusivity scholarship

Share Facebook

SRAM and BikeFlights have partnered with the Philly Bike Expo to provide a scholarship funding PBE exhibition by framebuilders from historically underrepresented communities, building on the 2019 debut.

The show is accepting applications from women, trans, and people of colour in the framebuilding community through 30th April. Four scholarship recipients will receive cooperative booth space at the 2020 Philly Bike Expo and have their travel, accommodations covered. They will also receive a complete SRAM build for their show bike and free shipping courtesy of BikeFlights.

“At SRAM, we continue to be inspired by the creativity and energy of small builders,” said SRAM road brand manager Kate Powlison. “We’re excited to continue the work we started with the 2019 programme where shined a spotlight on four amazing builders from communities that are often not well supported by the industry.”

Philly Bike Expo director Bina Bilenky added: “We’re excited to continue this celebration of all those in our community who ride and build. We’re thankful for the support from SRAM and Bikeflights, we hope that our collective leadership in this space demonstrates the type of steps we can all take to create a more inclusive cycling industry.”