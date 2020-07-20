Philly Bike Expo postponed to 2021

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Organisers of the Philly Bike Expo have postponed the 2020 show until 2021, based on the most recent restrictions from the City of Philadelphia and State of Pennsylvania.

All currently registered exhibitors will be credited for the 2021 show, with registrations carrying over to next year. Dates for the 2021 event are to be announced.

It adds to a growing list of cycling events to be postponed or cancelled in 2020, with the London Bike Show, Taipei Cycle Show and Sea Otter Classic among others not taking place this year. Eurobike 2020 is still planned for November.

“We are working to provide the best solution for our exhibitors and the expo alike. We’re lucky in that so many of our exhibitors are like a family and we’ve already seen a tremendous amount of support for this decision,” said Philly Bike Expo show director Bina Bilenky.

Show executives weighed multiple options for presenting a live event, said a statement, but with the health and safety of exhibitors, attendees and volunteers paramount it became clear that postponing this year’s show is the “best possible option”.

Bilenky added: “We are looking to the positive side of these tough times, and with the explosion of folks purchasing new bikes for transportation and recreation we know there will be a continued increase of interest in all aspects of cycling. We’ll miss seeing our expo family this year, but look forward to welcoming a larger group of riders than ever before in 2021.”

Read the July edition of BikeBiz below: