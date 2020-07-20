Pinarello adds Paris to MY2021 range alongside all-new Prince

Share Facebook

Pinarello has added the Paris to its MY2021 range, alongside an all-new Prince.

Both the Prince and Paris frames draw from the technological innovations seen on the Dogma F12, and both models are available in an increased range of sizes.

Pinarello Prince

The MY2021 Pinarello Prince is available in disc format only in the UK, in two choices of frame material, while the Prince FX offers a premium, lighter and stiffer T900 carbon fibre frame. This year, the Prince, available as standard with a T700 carbon frame, has been redesigned with an emphasis on aerodynamics, optimal power transfer and that signature Pinarello ride feel. The MY2021 Prince incorporates into its design many of the characteristics found on its more race-orientated sibling, the Dogma F12.

The Prince now takes advantage of Pinarello’s TICR (Total Internal Cable Routing) system, previously solely available on the top of the range Dogma F12. Concealing the bike’s brake and gear cabling within the frame, bar and stem has resulted in an 85% reduction in cable and wire aerodynamic drag. The enlargement of the headtube to accommodate the TICR system has also enabled the development team to optimise the frame’s frontal area, further enhancing clean airflow.

The Prince also adopts another feature of the Dogma F12, replicating its bottom-bracket area design to allow the seat tube’s bottle cage bosses to be fitted 5mm lower. In doing so, the aerodynamic impact of a rider’s water bottle is minimised, Pinarello said. The introduction of the Dogma F12’s trademark ‘ForkFlaps’ along with a more aggressive Onda fork shape again improves stable airflow over the bike.

Like the Dogma F12, the Prince now features more squared chainstays, increasing lateral stiffness by 10%. The bike’s downtube has also been slightly enlarged to further increase strength, while the frame draws from the Dogma F12’s aggressively asymmetric design. As a result, the MY2021 Prince offers optimal power transfer, ensuring no watt is wasted out on the road, Pinarello said. The Prince now also employs Pinarello’s eLink system, first seen on the Dogma F10. This houses the Shimano Di2 junction within the downtube.

Although a racing bike through and through, the Prince does offer a slightly more relaxed geometry than it’s Grand Tour winning sibling whilst still maintaining its fast, responsive and stable feel.

Pinarello Paris

Using the frame design of the Gan K as a starting point, the Pinarello development team set out to create a bike that “embodies the brand’s racing DNA while still offering its owner a stable and supremely comfortable ride”. The result is a frame that features longer chainstays for enhanced stability, but still incorporates the Onda design elements seen in the Dogma F12, improving stiffness. Likewise, the frame’s large headtube, downtube and seat stays ensure an efficient transfer of power, counterbalanced by its 30mm tyre clearance.

The frame, made from more affordable T600 carbon fibre in a UD finish to save weight, also features several of the drag-reducing technologies seen on Pinarello’s more race-orientated machines. Like the Prince, the Paris makes use of Pinarello’s aerodynamic ‘ForkFlaps’, while a seamless fit where the fork meets the headtube and downtube promotes stable airflow over the bike’s frontal area.

Pricing and availability

MY2021 Paris and Prince will be available to order for UK delivery from 1st August. One of each model will be available to view at the Pinarello London and Manchester stores from 20th July.

Prince FX Disk TiCR

– Fulcrum Racing 500 wheelset, Ultegra Di2 11spd: £5,700 RRP

– Fulcrum Racing 500 wheelset, Ultegra 11spd: £5,000 RRP

– Colourways available: 234 Orange

Prince Disk TiCR

– Fulcrum Racing 500 wheelset, Ultegra Di2 11spd: £4,700 RRP

– Fulcrum Racing 500 wheelset, Ultegra 11s: £4,000 RRP

– Colourways available: 211 BoB (Black on Black), 212 Red, 214 White

Paris

– Fulcrum Racing 600 wheelset, 105 11spd: £3,000 RRP

– Colourways available: 101 BoB (Black on Black), 102 Blue, 103 Orange

