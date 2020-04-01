Pinarello appoints Thun-Hohenstein as CEO

Share Facebook

Cicli Pinarello has appointed Uberto Thun-Hohenstein as chief executive officer.

Thun-Hohenstein brings a wealth of industry experience, following a series of senior positions in an international career spanning a number of European markets, including 27 years at Pirelli.

His main objective in his new role at Pinarello will be to improve the brand’s presence across its key regions, extend the distribution network and further increase the brand’s global awareness.

“I’m extremely pleased with everything we have achieved to date,” said Fausto Pinarello, executive chairman at Pinarello. “We have a brilliant team that has worked hard to create the success that is Pinarello.

“I’m excited to welcome Uberto to our team as I’m certain he is a great fit and will bring strong and complementary competencies to our organisation.”

Thun-Hohenstein added: “I’m very proud to work for such a prestigious brand as Pinarello. I see a great opportunity to grow in all markets and strengthen our position in segments which are developing very rapidly with excellent new bicycles.

“Pinarello has excellent brand equity and I consider myself fortunate to become part of the organisation and lead the business through the next phase of growth.

“I’m a passionate cyclist and have been a loyal Pinarello customer for many years, which makes me all the more enthusiastic to take on this new challenge.”