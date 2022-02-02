Pinarello launches new Dogma F MyWay customisation

Share Facebook

Pinarello has opened its new MyWay customisation portal.

The new process will be an immersive experience, the company said, thanks to the utilisation of the latest 3D gaming technology.

The new MyWay system will allow cyclists to choose from three different graphic layouts – mono, faded, and cut – along with 27 different colours, three types of decals, and two different finishes, adding up to 5,000 possible combinations.

Pinarello said it will allow every cyclist to create a unique Dogma F, which can then be ordered in limited quantities from one of Pinarello’s official global retailers.

Each design is recreated by hand by the craftsmen at Pinarello’s headquarters in Villorba, Treviso, with only Pinarello’s best and most experienced painters working on the project.

Initial availability is limited, however, subject to the date on which the order is placed, MyWay frame orders will be delivered between March and July 2022 in the UK.

MyWay surcharges are as follows:

– MyWay Standard Finish – £650.00

– MyWay Borealis Finish – £1,100.00

– MyWay Talon Bar/Stem – £250.00

How it’s done

The process starts with the preparation of each frame. The first coating is hand polished to create a smooth and flat surface, free from any pores that could disrupt the final finish. Once the surface is smooth, the frame is moved to the painting department where it gets cleaned and prepared for the painting.

The frame is then precisely wrapped and taped before any secondary layers of paint are applied. Then, after removing the protective films, the finishing details and shading are all applied with the use of an airbrush and a precision spray gun.

Each step requires several hours of drying and curing time. Once painting is completed, the team applies a gloss or matt finish – both in this case – and a transparent protective film.

The final step is the application of Pinarello’s new ‘Decaplus’ decals, which are baked onto the frame. These have been specially designed to reduce weight when compared to undercoating decals, and they also allow the company to produce a smooth surface while also using a range of colours, such as these metallic decals.

After that, all that remains is a final check and clean before the frame is ready to go for a full technical inspection around all screws, threads and the seat post closure.

The frame displayed here, ‘DreamBuild Replica’, can be ordered in very limited quantities on special request only.