Pinarello launches new Dogma F

Pinarello has launched the new Dogma F.

The brand said it put handling first when designing the Dogma F. “So often, cycling brands focus on weight, but the scales are misleading, and out on the road it’s responsiveness and comfort that matter more than shaving off a few grams,” it said.

The complete Dogma F Disc frame kit is 11% lighter than the F12, which is a result of the R&D team’s ‘commitment to innovation’ and new production methods such as 3D-printed titanium componentry.

Close attention has been paid to the seat post, headset, fork and the Talon cockpit, the brand added, resulting in a saving of 265g compared to the Dogma F12, while also being 12% stiffer around the bottom bracket, with improved aerodynamics providing watt savings.

The updated ONDA fork was designed from scratch twice so that both the rim brake and disc brake models could be ‘as fast as possible’, said Pinarello. “We did this because we believe that every cyclist should have the right to choose which brakes to use. The Dogma F was developed with the same respect and attention to detail, regardless of whether it’s rim or disc, and that meant making two completely different forks for two completely different braking systems.

“The result is a Pinarello that’s more aero than ever. Drag is practically non-existent until the air has travelled halfway along the frame. And thanks to innovation derived directly from the Bolide, the blades of the new ONDA fork actually act as sails that favour forward movement in crosswind conditions – an effect that is amplified as the wind gets stronger.”

The Dogma F will be available to purchase from a range of 20 launch retailers in the UK, including Pinarello’s London and Manchester stores.

Complete bike builds in three launch colourways will be available from September 2021, while framesets will be purchasable from December 2021. Custom MyWay orders begin from January 2022.

