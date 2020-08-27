Pinarello unveils INEOS Grenadiers Dogma F12 livery

Share Facebook

Pinarello has unveiled the official Dogma F12 INEOS Grenadiers livery.

Formerly known as Team INEOS, the INEOS Grenadiers team will ride the upcoming 107th edition of the Tour de France on the Pinarello Dogma F12 and F12 X-Light – now updated with a new navy blue and red team-branded colourway.

INEOS Grenadiers rider and last year’s winner Egan Bernal will be aiming to ride the Dogma to its eighth Tour de France victory in the past nine years this September.

While rim and disc brake versions of both bikes are available, the team will be exclusively riding the rim-brake version of both the F12 and F12 X-Light throughout the Tour.

The 2020 Tour de France is taking place from 29th August to 20th September, after being postponed from its original dates due to COVID-19.

