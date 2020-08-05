Pinarello unveils MY2021 collection in full

Share Facebook

Pinarello has announced its MY2021 range in full, after the recent unveiling of the Paris and all-new Prince.

Among other developments, MY2021 sees three new stock colourways join the existing collection of 12 available for the Grand Tour winning Dogma F12 Disk. Customers are now able to choose from 565 Vulcan Red, 569 Mars Orange and 571 Zeus Blue.

MY2021 also brings newly revised and more competitive prices to several models in the Pinarello range. The Grevel, Pinarello’s race-ready gravel bike, now begins at £3,800 RRP with Shimano GRX, rising to £4,500 RRP with 1×11 Di2 shifting, with the option of purchasing the frame-kit-only for £2,500 RRP.

The Nytro Gravel, the gravel sibling of the electric Nytro, will retail at £5,500 RRP with SRAM Force. The Prince FX disk, refreshed for MY2021, will start from £5,000 RRP with Shimano Ultegra, increasing to £5,700 RRP with Ultegra Di2.

The eTreviso, Pinarello’s first urban electric bike, marries Pinarello’s Italian styling with the Fazua Evation electric motor system that already powers the brand’s Nytro and Nytro Gravel models. It has a lightweight hydroformed alloy frame coupled with ICR internal cable routing and is complete with durable alloy mudguards and rear pannier rack, front and rear thru-axles and a convenient kickstand.

It also benefits from 160mm disc brakes for forceful and reliable stopping power, and offers a maximum tyre clearance of 700c x 2in.

Front and rear lights are fitted to the bike as standard, drawing energy from the bike’s internal battery. Shifting comes courtesy of Shimano Deore, with a minimalist, low maintenance 1x drivetrain completing the specifications.

The eTreviso is available in black and offered in three sizes, S, M and L, and is priced at £4,000 RRP.

