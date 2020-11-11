Pinpoint CE launches new B2B site

Share Facebook

Pinpoint CE has launched its new trade B2B site.

The B2B site gives users the chance to check stock levels, see the latest special offers and place orders, as well as keep up to date with the most popular sold items.

Dealers can also see their top products, previous orders, use images for their own site and search by product code or description.

The site gives retailers improved information on their accounts too, with the chance to pay invoices and see their account balance.

The B2B can be found here.

Customers can apply for an account here.

Customers can also contact Pinpoint at sales@pinpointce.co.uk.

