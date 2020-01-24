Pinpoint CE to launch exclusive UK distribution of Eovolt at CORE

Pinpoint CE Distribution is to launch its exclusive UK distribution of the Eovolt folding e-bike brand at COREbike 2020.

Eovolt is a French brand with its own manufacturing facility in the city of Bourges, which is situated in the Centre-Val De Loire region of France. The brand’s mission statement was to make lightweight folding electric bikes through innovative design. The most notable of many design features is the use of the seat post as the battery, which leads to a ‘very clean stylish look’ of the Eovolt range of bikes.

There are two different models being launched at CORE for the UK market and both bikes will be on display and available to ride at the show. All UK bikes will come with a rear pannier rack as standard.

The Eovolt City is a folding electric bike with five levels of pedal-assistance, incorporating 16in wheels with an LG Lithium battery and powered by a brushless 36v 250w motor. It weighs just 14 kilograms, retails for £1299.99, has a range of 50 kilometres and comes in a range of four colours.

The Eovolt Confort is a 7-speed folding electric bike with five levels of pedal-assistance, incorporating 20in wheels with a Samsung lithium Battery, hydraulic disc brakes and powered by a brushless 36v 250w motor. It weighs just 18 kilograms, has a range of 100 kilometres, retails for £1849.99 and comes in a range of three colours.

COREbike 2020 is returning to Whittlebury Hall from 26th to 28th January.

Venue: Whittlebury Hall Hotel, Whittlebury, Northamptonshire, NN12 8QH

Opening times:

Sunday 26th January: 09:00 – 17:30

Monday 27th January: 09:00 – 17:30

Tuesday 28th January: 09:00 – 16:00