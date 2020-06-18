Pippa Wibberley to become global managing director of Accell Bike Parts

Share Facebook

Pippa Wibberley will be taking up a new position as global managing director of Accell Bike Parts GmbH, after two and a half years as managing director of Raleigh UK.

During her time as MD, Wibberley led a strong Raleigh team to deliver market share growth in key markets such as electric bikes and parts and accessories, implement industry service propositions and prepare the business for future opportunities.

Wibberley will be succeeded in this role by Lee Kidger. Currently business manager, parts and accessories, Kidger has worked at Raleigh for more than five years and has played a pivotal role in growing the Raleigh UK parts and accessories business to almost double what it was in 2017. His experience and knowledge in the areas of sales, marketing, service and supply chain make him well prepared to take up the reins.

“It is great to be leaving Raleigh on such a high,” Wibberley said. “The whole team has worked tirelessly to create the momentum we see today and as my new role includes the P&A business of the UK, I will get to stay involved with a team I have thoroughly enjoyed working with.”

Kidger added: “There has never been a more exciting time to lead the Raleigh UK business. We have done some important heavy lifting over the last two years and our plans, which combine super-strong bike brands and a market-leading P&A business, means the future is full of opportunity.

“I would like to thank all our customers for the support they give us. I am very much looking forward to the continued success we will experience together in the coming months and years.”

