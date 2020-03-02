Pirelli agrees three-year sponsorship deal with GCN

Share Facebook

Pirelli has confirmed a three-year sponsorship deal with Global Cycling Network (GCN) and sister channel GCN Tech.

The partnership will see both channels feature Pirelli products, including the brand’s latest road and gravel releases.

All GCN presenters will be sporting Pirelli products in their videos.

Stephen Hayes, head of marketing at Pirelli distributor Extra UK, said: This [deal] will undoubtedly raise the visibility and awareness of the brand in consumers’ minds when considering a switch. Alongside a strong and ever-growing product range, it gives our dealers further confidence in the commitment from the brand to support the UK market.”

The sponsorship deal builds on the news that two World Tour teams will now be running Pirelli tyres for the 2020 season, including Grand Tour winners Simon Yates and Vincenzo Nibali.

velo.pirelli.com/en/uk

www.extrauk.co.uk