Pirelli introduces new P7 Sport clincher tyre

Pirelli has introduced the new P7 Sport clincher to complete its line of tyres dedicated to road cycling.

“The P7 Sport is a tyre dedicated to those who ride for miles and are looking for robustness, grip and durability,” said a statement. “Created to meet the needs of those cyclists who do not make competitive performance or KOMs their reason for living, it is developed with the intention of lasting longer, offering exceptional safety and grip and also providing a higher level of mileage than other tyres in the Pirelli road line.

“The P7 Sport is also a training tyre, making it perfect for racers or amateurs, for second bikes and for all conditions of use where speed is not the only top priority.”

The tyre features a solid 60 TPI nylon casing with an additional layer of cut-resistant fabric located just below the tread. Called TechBELT, it is designed to offer puncture protection in a wide variety of road and weather conditions.

The P7 Sport’s compound is the new Pro Compound, with a formulation that focuses on mileage and grip. The latter is also guaranteed by the special tread design which, although inspired by that of the P Zero Race, has more sipes. The warm-up phase of the tyre is therefore reduced to the benefit of grip even in colder conditions, said Pirelli.

The new P7 Sport has been designed according to the latest standards and is available in the classic 24, 26, 28 sizes as well as 32mm for wider rims.

The new road tyre is available now. Price from: €24.90/£24.99/$34.90.

