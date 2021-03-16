Pirelli launches new P Zero tyres range

Share Facebook

Pirelli has launched a new family of clincher tyres, the P Zero, coming in the form of P Zero Race and P Zero Road.

The new tyres are taking over from the P Zero Velo. Pirelli’s range of road clincher tyres has been renewed with the aim of offering even more grip, more smoothness and more comfort. In addition, it has been brought into line with the new standards in the sector, the brand said.

P Zero Race

Arriving chronologically after the P Zero Race TLR and Race TLR SL, for reasons of market demand, which is now moving towards the tubeless option, Pirelli said, the new P Zero Race tyre is a clincher model, dedicated to ‘pure performance’.

From the point of view of tread design, the tyre is identical to the tubeless-ready version of the same name, as is the compound Pirelli used for its rubber. P Zero Race is made with the new SmartEVO Compound. Taking advantage of its over 110 years in motorsport as well, Pirelli has developed a ternary blend of functionalised polymers with ‘intelligent’ behavioural characteristics, which are the basis of the properties of SmartEVO.

Each of the three polymers provides specific performance, ensuring a balance of opposing characteristics such as grip and rolling. This high-performance compound has already been tested by the top World Tour teams of which Pirelli is a partner: AG2R Citroën, TREK-Segafredo and Team BikeExchange.

Completely new, however, is the construction of the casing, in 120 TPI nylon, designed for use with an inner tube. The P Zero Race has been adapted to the new ETRTO 19c rim standards (inner channel size). As a result, each size of the P Zero Race tyres has a wider tread than the corresponding P Zero Velo. The carcass also features a wider protective belt, called TechBelt Road. It is an additional layer of Aramid fabric, underneath the compound, that increases puncture protection in various conditions of use.

Available in 24, 26, 28 and 30mm sizes, in black or with para rubber sidewalls (Classic), P Zero Race will soon be available in a colour edition version too (yellow, red or white). The new clincher tyre is available in shops and online at the price of £54,99.

P Zero Road

Completing the new range, the P Zero Road clincher is oriented towards durability, without compromising smoothness and comfort. Specifically developed as a multi-purpose tyre, this all-round rubber is also built to fit modern rims. P Zero Road differs from the Race version in its tread design, with closer and longer grooves, and in its compound, the EVO Compound.

This new clincher tyre offers low rolling resistance, grip, high comfort and durability. P Zero Road is available in black, in sizes 24, 26, 28 mm, at the price of £37,99.

The new carcass construction of the P Zero family tyres makes it important to use recommended pressures and appropriate rims. For this reason, in all its literature, online and on the packaging of the new P Zero Race and P Zero Road, Pirelli said it provides detailed and precise indications regarding both the actual dimensions in relation to the rim and the recommended inflation pressures based on the rim channel used and the weight of the rider.

