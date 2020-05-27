Pirelli launches new Scorpion MTB racing tyre

Share Facebook

Pirelli has launched its Scorpion XC RC cross-country racing-tyre.

The new release, which will be part of Pirelli’s Scorpion MTB range, was developed at the specific request of Trek Pirelli athletes.

“Samuele Porro (pictured) asked Pirelli engineers for a new tyre more oriented towards the Olympic cross-country races but also with excellent performance in the XCM events,” stated Pirelli. “The company technicians have therefore developed a racing product of the highest profile, capable of offering lightness, super smoothness and good grip.”

The XC RCs – available in Lite and ProWall versions – are tubeless-ready with a 120 TPI nylon casing construction.

For increased puncture protection, they combine Pirelli’s proprietary technologies already found in the Scorpion MTB range, starting with the SmartGrip Compound. According to Pirelli, SmartGrip Compound is a mono-compound with high mechanical strength which, despite the increased smoothness and lightness of the new XC RC tyres, offers “excellent stability, long life and optimal grip on all terrain”.

Vlad Dascalu said: “The Scorpion XC RC is perfect for me because it is designed for the most modern XC courses, where the alternation of natural trails and artificial sections is increasingly common, in addition to an increased racing average speed that’s augmenting year by year. Thanks to the new design I know exactly where I can put the tyre, I can follow the most difficult lines and I can set the curves with more aggression, but also save energy, thanks to the improved smoothness and lightness [of the tyre].”

Porro added: “Scorpion XC RC is a perfect tyre for XC competitions. Smooth and precise in high-speed corners. The new, higher, side block ensures optimal grip when driving to the limit.”