Pirelli launches new tubeless-ready road tyres

Pirelli has launched two new tubeless-ready road tyres, the P Zero Race TLR and P Zero Race TLR SL, three years after the launch of the P Zero Velo clincher.

The new P Zero Race TLR tyres were developed in collaboration with two World Tour teams, the Mitchelton-SCOTT of the reigning RR world champion Annemiek van Vleuten and the Trek-Segafredo of the reigning RR world champion Mads Pedersen and of Vincenzo Nibali.

The P Zero Race TLR is an all-around tyre, ideal in competition as well as in training, said Pirelli. It’s ‘almost’ a four-season tyre, with a TLR casing reinforced by Pirelli TechWALL+ technology. The P Zero Race TLR SL is designed to offer the key advantages of tubeless technology, from grip to smoothness, emphasising speed and handling “at the highest levels”. According to Pirelli, it is the lightest and most performing tyre ever produced by the brand in its range dedicated to cycling.

Pirelli’s new tubeless-ready tyres were made with SmartEVO, a compound that’s an evolution of the original SmartNET. SmartEVO uses three different polymers, each of which provides specific performance, ensuring a “perfect balance” of opposite characteristics.

Pirelli’s new TLR road tyres have been designed and tested on a wide range of rims available on the market. The scale of measures takes into account modern rims, according to the latest ETRTO standards and provides the recommended pressures also according to the internal width of the channel on which the tyres are mounted.

The new P Zero Race TLR and P Zero Race TLR SL are supplied in the following sizes:

P Zero Race TLR 700x24C

P Zero Race TLR 700x26C

P Zero Race TLR 700x28C

P Zero Race TLR 700x30C

P Zero Race TLR SL 700x24C

P Zero Race TLR SL 700x26C

P Zero Race TLR SL 700x28C

Pirelli’s tubeless-ready road tyres will be available in cycling shops and online, in the EMEA, NAFTA and APAC markets, starting from 28th July.

