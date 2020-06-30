Pirelli launches Scorpion e-MTB tyre

Share Facebook

Pirelli has launched the Scorpion e-MTB, its first line of tyres dedicated to electric mountain bikes.

The characterising concept of the new product line is the proposal of a series of models tailored to the needs of this type of bike, where the assistance of the engine subjects the tyres to stress that is higher on average than traditional MTB tyres.

The new Scorpion e-MTB tyres are tubeless ready, aimed at e-riders who are also lovers of the Trail and Enduro disciplines. The new E-MTB tyres incorporate all the concepts already introduced in the other Scorpion tire lines (XC, trail, enduro), where terrain consistencies, from compact to supple, become key factors for the tread profile that’s designed for each specific surface conditions.

– M (Mixed Terrain) for trail and all mountain tracks. It’s at ease on mixed surfaces where changes can also be unpredictable or sudden, Pirelli said, from hard pack to loose grounds, and from stones to roots

– R (Rear Specific) gives more traction to the rear wheel. Natural companion of the M, it proves to be a valuable asset in all situations of pushing and braking, ensuring grip and longer life to the rear wheel, in any context

– S (Soft Terrain) for Enduro e-MTBs: it provides the best traction on soft and supple grounds, Pirelli said. Its aggressive and very spaced blocks guarantee high grip when cornering and braking

The SmartGRIP+ Compound is a reformulation of the compound developed by Pirelli for its Scorpion MTB tyres. It was produced in the Racing plants of the company, where the engineering of the well-known F1 tyre compounds also takes place.

A feature of this new formulation is the addition of Lignin to the basic composite of the SmartGRIP Compound. Lignin is a naturally sourced chemical component out of the craft pulping process of exhausted paper. Not only it is a low impact additive, but it also enhances performance in light of the unique speed and torque features associated with electric motors of modern e-MTB bikes. This performance enhancement comes with no compromise of the other characteristic of the SmartGRIP Compound formulation, which is the chemical grip.

The result is a version of the SmartGRIP which keeps its main characteristic of having superior dry and wet grip performances. The rider benefits from enhanced tyre performance, Pirelli said, even under the higher speed and torque of e-MTB riding.

Bead and sidewalls of the new Scorpion e-MTB tyres have been reinforced with HyperWALL (Patent Pending Pirelli) technology, also of Motorsport derivation. The newly developed construction of the bead and sidewalls area further increases tyre performance in terms of stability and resistance to pinch-flats of the sidewalls.

With its rubber compound, this tread highly relies on and behaves strictly dependent on the stability and integrity of the bead and sidewall themselves. Pirelli introduced a construction that solidly anchors the bead and the rubber sidewall insert with a woven fabric flipper, making them behave as one whole solid piece instead of as separate components. HyperWALL improves the stability of the bead (+10%), offers greater protection against pinch-flats (+50%) and better handling (+25%).

Among tyres with a similar level of protection available on the market now, Pirelli’s new Scorpion e-MTB tyres are among the lightest, the brand has said. Thanks to the concentration of applied technologies, the new Pirelli tyres offer reliability and protection from the typical pinching of a DH rubber, at a weight of about 20% lower. The new tyre weighs 1.200g for the 27.5×2.6 and 1.330g for the 29×2.6 version.

Pirelli’s Scorpion e-MTB tyres will be available on the EMEA, NAFTA and APAC markets starting from 30th June 2020 – available in 29×2.6 and 27.5×2.6.

