Pirelli launches Scorpion MTB tyres in UK

Pirelli’s latest range of mountain bike tyres has come to the UK.

The updated model range includes XC, Trail, and Enduro tyres joining the already released e-MTB range and are available for purchase immediately. The models include S (soft conditions), M (mixed conditions), H (hardpack), R (rear-specific) and in the XC tyre range, RC (XCO race tyre).

The Pirelli Scorpion range uses the SmartGRIP compound technology that uses a single compound optimised for every specific tyre to best suit its requirements. The SmartGRIP compound has been developed to offer resistance to tearing, especially when paired to the ProWALL and HardWALL casing.

Pirelli offers five casings across the updated Scorpion range. The ProWALL XC casing boasts ‘excellent’ puncture and cut resistance from a 120TPI carcass whilst keeping the overall weight of the tyre competitively low. Pirelli also offers a LITE casing in the XC range.

The ProWALL featured on the Scorpion Trail tyres shares a similar casing to that found on the XC tyres, however, features a sturdier 60TPI carcass that offers increased sidewall support and cut resistance for aggressive trail riders. The HardWALL casing found on the Scorpion Enduro features bead-to-bread Nylon protection combined with a thick rubber insert over the bead.

The HyperWALL casing has been specifically developed for the higher tyre loads found in e-MTB. Extra support and security have been achieved by adding an additional textile layer around the bead that locks into the rubber bead insert, a technology derived from Pirelli’s MX tyres.

Scorpion mountain bike tyres – the full range:

Scorpion XC, with profiles: RC (Racing), R (Rear), M (Mixed), S (Soft), H (Hard) in 29×2.2in and 2.4in

Scorpion Trail, available with M, S, R and H profiles in 27.5×2.4in and 29×2.4in

Scorpion Enduro, available with M, S, R profiles in 27.5in and 29in in both 2.4in and 2.6in widths

Scorpion E-MTB in 27.5×2.6in and 29×2.6in

Pricing:

Scorpion XC: SRP £54.99, Team edition £56.99

Scorpion Trail: SRP £54.99, Team edition £56.99

Scorpion Enduro: SRP £62.99

Scorpion E-MTB: SRP £64.99

