Pirelli partners with UAE Team Emirates, Colnago bikes to be equipped with P Zero tyres

Pirelli has announced another sporting partnership with a cycling team in the top UCI category – the World Tour UAE Team Emirates.

The team, which has a high-profile roster starting with Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, will ride on Pirelli tyres in 2022 and 2023, choosing between the P Zero Race TLR or clincher tyres and the lightweight P Zero Tub SL tubulars. The recently formed UAE Team ADQ women’s team will also ride on Pirelli tyres.

The partnership brings together two big names in Italian sport: Colnago and Pirelli. The Cambiago-based manufacturer has chosen Pirelli for the team and its bikes too, and in the near future, the Colnago range will be equipped with Pirelli tyres.

Technical development remains a central aspect of the collaboration with UAE Team Emirates, as feedback generated by the riders will help Pirelli to design high performing products for the many passionate cyclists.

Matteo Barbieri, general manager of Pirelli Cycling, said: “Pirelli’s commitment to the world of professional cycling is even broader and more important today.

“With this new partnership, we’re not only celebrating the arrival of our tyres on a new World Tour team, but we’re signing an all-Italian agreement that will see us on the bikes of one of the most prestigious names in cycling: Colnago. It’s an honour and a pride for us. It’s also a new technical collaboration that will help us take our products to the next level, for the professional and amateur riders.”

Nicola Rosin, Colnago CEO, added: “It’s a partnership that fills us with pride because we’re talking about Pirelli, the absolute reference brand in motorsport racing and which, in cycling, has now embarked on a path of excellence and product innovation. We are ready to win together.”