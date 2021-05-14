Pirelli presents new SmarTUBE inner tube range

Rebecca Morley 14th May 2021 Gear

Pirelli has launched the new SmarTUBE inner tubes.

In the custom version for tubular tyres, the SmarTUBE was the subject of a development project which required several months of engineering to match the inner tube to the handmade structure of the P Zero Race Tub SL.

The clincher version incorporates much of the feedback from the World Tour project, with the aim of enhancing the performance of Pirelli clincher tyres and reaching a wider range of consumers.

Pirelli’s new inner tube is made of TPU, thermoplastic polyurethane. The SmarTUBE promises a reduction in the weight up to 70% compared to the already lightweight latex tubes, said the brand.

The range of diameters and sizes offered by Pirelli for this accessory covers the P Zero road tyres (P Zero SmarTUBE) and the Scorpion MTB tyres (Scorpion SmarTUBE), as well as offering a reinforced version for gravel and long distances, in combination with the clinchers of the Cinturato line (Cinturato SmarTUBE).

SmarTUBE is equipped with a 60mm Presta Valve and is already available at a price of £27,99.

Tags

