Pirelli presents new SmarTUBE inner tube range

Pirelli has launched the new SmarTUBE inner tubes.

In the custom version for tubular tyres, the SmarTUBE was the subject of a development project which required several months of engineering to match the inner tube to the handmade structure of the P Zero Race Tub SL.

The clincher version incorporates much of the feedback from the World Tour project, with the aim of enhancing the performance of Pirelli clincher tyres and reaching a wider range of consumers.

Pirelli’s new inner tube is made of TPU, thermoplastic polyurethane. The SmarTUBE promises a reduction in the weight up to 70% compared to the already lightweight latex tubes, said the brand.

The range of diameters and sizes offered by Pirelli for this accessory covers the P Zero road tyres (P Zero SmarTUBE) and the Scorpion MTB tyres (Scorpion SmarTUBE), as well as offering a reinforced version for gravel and long distances, in combination with the clinchers of the Cinturato line (Cinturato SmarTUBE).

SmarTUBE is equipped with a 60mm Presta Valve and is already available at a price of £27,99.

