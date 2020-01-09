Pirelli renews partnership with Marco Trentin’s team

Pirelli has renewed its partnership with Marco Trentin’s team.

Throughout 2020, Pirelli will be co-title sponsor, while confirming its “wholehearted commitment not only towards the team but to the entire world of Cross-Country mountain biking”. During the coming season, similarly to 2019, Michele Casagrande, Gioele De Cosmo, Damiano Ferraro, Samuele Porro and Fabian Rabensteiner will be riding with Pirelli Scorpion MTB tyres.

Francesco Pietrangeli, managing director, Pirelli Bicycle Division said: “An important partnership with a team at the top of the international cross-country scene. As always, our collaboration with the team is aimed at exchanging technical feedback for the development of increasingly high performing tyres. I can anticipate that we are working side by side with Marco Trentin’s athletes on important new developments.”

Pirelli’s Scorpion range currently comprises four treads specifically designed for different terrain types, H hard-packed and smooth, M for mixed terrains, S for soft, inconsistent terrains and R (rear) multi-purpose. The supporting technology behind the performance of the tyres is SmartGRIP Compound, a chemical formulation developed and produced by Pirelli technicians.

Available in 29in x 2.2 and 2.4, with Lite or reinforced carcass, the Scorpion range for cross country racing comprises as many as 15 versions, including the colour variants of yellow and classic.

Marco Trentin, team manager of Trek Pirelli, said: “We are enthusiastic about Pirelli’s enhanced commitment towards the team in 2020. This is an ambitious team with many young talents, destined to grow now and in the future. From the start, we have created an excellent synergy with Pirelli, particularly with regard to product improvement based on our feedback.

“In 2019, we were the only top team able to avoid punctures at the Cape Epic and we triumphed at the Swiss Epic by exploiting the excellent traction of Scorpion tires on wet ground.

“The two Italian championships, a World bronze medal and a European silver, the third-place obtained at the Cape Epic and the victory at the Swiss Epic have all been possible thanks to Pirelli Scorpion.”